Global Polyamide 6,6 Market Analysis, 2014-2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Polyamide 6,6 is a type of polyamide or nylon. It also called nylon 66 or PA 66. Nylon 6,6 is made of two monomers each containing 6 carbon atoms, hexamethylenediamine and adipic acid. The repeat unit of polyamide 66 is C12H22O2N2. There is a wide range of nylon 6,6 polymer for use in industrial, textile, and automotive applications. Nylon 6,6 is desirable in many applications due to its outstanding tenacity, elasticity, dye-fastness and high melting point.

As revenue, North America is the largest regional market for PA66, with revenue exceeding 3 Billion $ in 2016. Europe and China are expected to reach 2.17 Billion $ and 1.17 Billion $ in 2017, respectively.

In application, PA66 downstream is wide used in automotive, electrical & electronics, machinery equipment, textile and others and recently PA66 has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive. Globally, the PA66 market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive, which accounts for nearly 52.51% of total downstream consumption of PA66 in global in 2016.

In price, the price of PA66 average price decrease from $ 4659 in 2011 to $ 3155 in 2016. The price of PA66 was decreased year by year.

The global Polyamide 6,6 market is valued at 7630 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyamide 6,6 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyamide 6,6 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Invista

Ascend

Solvay

BASF

Asahi Kasei

Dupont

Radici Group

Shenma

Hua Yang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PA66 -Plastic

PA66-Fiber

Segment by Application

Automotive

Textiles and Carpet

Electrical and Electronics

Machinery

Others

