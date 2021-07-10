In this report, the Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Professional Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) Professional Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Kapton® tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. It can be used in powder coating, automotive and transformer manufacturing. It has high dielectric strength. Kapton® masking tape, offers excellent performance in electrical and thermal insulation.

Polyimide tape is made of high temperature polyimide film. This Polyimide tape is used in masking of circuit boards during wave soldering or other electronic manufacturing processes. There are silicone based polyimide tape, acrylic based polyimide tape. Silicone based is the mainly product in the world at present, represented about 77% of the global production market. And acrylic based Polyimide tape is a rare type, represented less than 23% of the total. Polyimide tape can be used in PCB and electrical applications, etc.

The polyimide tape total production will reach 28.8 million rolls in 2016 from 24.5 million rolls in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.17%. The market growth rate is leading by developing countries, such as China, India & SEA, etc. these years.

China, USA, Japan and Germany are now the key producers of polyimide tape in the world. USA is the largest consumption country of polyimide tape products in the world in the past few years while the market share declined to about 34.5% in 2016 from 36.3% in 2012, and USA will keep the leading position in the next few years. While China is about 17.6%, Europe is about 25.1% and Japan is 12.3% of the global market in 2016, and Europe and Japan increased slowly in 2012-2016, all CAGR of demand is less than 3%.

The global Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market is valued at 540 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyimide Tape (Kapton Tape) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicone Based Polyimide Tape

Acrylic Based Polyimide Tape

Segment by Application

3C & Home Appliance

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive Industry

Other Applications

