Global Potassium Phosphate Monobasic Competition Analysis 2019

Potassium Phosphate Monobasic (chemical formula: KH2PO4), also known as monopotassium phosphate. It can be soluble in water, aqueous acidic and insoluble in alcohol, hygroscopic deliquescent, melts when heated to 400℃ transparent liquid, solidified after cooling opaque glassy material potassium metaphosphate (KPO3).

First, the potassium phosphate monobasic industry concentration is high; China is the biggest producer and consumer of potassium phosphate monobasic. There are about fifty manufacturers in China, and high-end products mainly come from America and western European.

Second, potassium phosphate monobasic can be used in agriculture, chemical, fermentation, medical and feed industry. So, potassium phosphate monobasic has huge market potential in the future.

Third, phosphate and potassium hydroxide are the main raw materials for the production of potassium phosphate monobasic. With the development of potassium phosphate monobasic and the price volatility risk of raw materials, some raw phosphate materials’ manufacturers also return to produce the potassium phosphate monobasic in some regions.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Guanxi Mingli

Wuhan Inorganic Salt

Shifang Anda

Sichuan Blue Sword

Sichuan Shucan

Sichuan Chuanhong

Shifang Talent

Chuanxi Xingda

Wuhan Nan Qing Science&Technology Development Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Ronghong

Mianyang Aostar

Wuhan Xingzhengshun

Chuanke Chengdu Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industries Grade

Agriculture Grade

Food Grade

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Chemical industry

Food industry

Medical industry

Feed industry

