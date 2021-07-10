In this report, the Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Research and Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) Market Research and Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Propylene glycol monomethyl ether acetate (PGMEA/PMA), also known as propylene glycol methyl ether acetate, is a colorless hygroscopic liquid with a special odor. It is a non-polluting solvent with multi-functional groups. Its molecular formula is C6H12O3. It is mainly used as a solvent for printing ink, paint, textile dyes, and textile oil. The electronic grade, which is further purified, can be used as the photoresist solvent and cleaning agent in the production of semiconductor and liquid crystal displays. PGMEA/PMA is flammable, and when the temperature is above 42°C, it may form explosive vapor/air mixture.

Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials production market is relatively concentrated. Europe is the Major Production area as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China and Japan are growing fast in recent years, and they are seeing to keep the growing trend in the next forecast decade.

Price of Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) for Electronic Materials fluctuated obviously in 2013-2016, due to the upward trend of PM solvent, the PGMEA price is forecasted to keep a growing trend in next few years.

The end-use market for electronic grade propylene glycol methyl ether acetate is huge, manufacturing process and technologies are still improving. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve.

The global Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propylene Glycol Methyl Ether Acetate (PGMEA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

