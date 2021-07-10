In this report, the Global Rhenium Disulfide Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Rhenium Disulfide Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

ReS2 (Rhenium Disulfide) is a transition metal dichalcogenide with a silvery black appearance. Electronically it is a semiconductor with an indirect band gap. Crystals appear flower-like, individual leaves are easy to cleave due to their layered crystal structure, held together by van der Waals force. Rhenium Disulfide is a new 2-Dimensional material and used as a semiconductor. The CAS number is 12038-63-0. The molecular weight is 250.33 and the density is 7.506.

Rhenium disulfide production has high technology barrier and is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are just several producing companies in the world rhenium disulfide industry. The main market players are HQ Graphene, 2D Semiconductors, 6Carbon Technology and Muke Nano. HQ Graphene is the leader in the global market and the production reached 106 Units in 2016.

In consumption market, the global sales value decreased with the 20.22% average increasing rate. Europe is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. This region occupied 44.59% of the global consumption of rhenium disulfide in 2016.

Rhenium disulfide is just in research stage. Semiconductor research and optoelectronics research are the main application direction. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more rhenium disulfide. So, rhenium disulfide has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality rhenium disulfide through improving manufacturing process.

The global Rhenium Disulfide market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 820 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Rhenium Disulfide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rhenium Disulfide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HQ Graphene

2D Semiconductors

6Carbon Technology

Muke Nano

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rhenium Disulfide Crystal

Rhenium Disulfide Film

Others

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Optoelectronics

Others

