In this report, the Global Roof Coating Growth Potential 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Roof Coating Growth Potential 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cool roof coatings are white or special reflective pigments that reflect sunlight. Coatings are like very thick paints that can protect the roof surface from ultra-violet (UV) light and chemical damage, and some offer water protection and restorative features. Products are available for most roof types.

PPG, Sherwin-Williams, Gardner-Gibson, Dow, GAF, DuluxGroup, Polyglass are major players in the Cool Roof Coating in 2017.

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Cool Roof Coating, with a consumption market share nearly 48.37% in 2017; Asia-Pacific region has great market potential in the future.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service.

The global Roof Coating market is valued at 710 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1080 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Roof Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Roof Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Gardner-Gibson

Dow

GAF

DuluxGroup

Polyglass

RPM

Selena

BASF SE

National Coatings

Henry Company

Gaco Western

EVERROOF

Karnak

Alco Products, LLC

EPOX-Z Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylic Cool Roof Coatings

Silicone Cool Roof Coatings

Aluminum Cool Roof Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Education Building

Healthcare Building

Others

