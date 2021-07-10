In this report, the Global Soft Magnetic Core Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soft Magnetic Core Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Soft magnetic materials exhibit magnetic properties only when they are subject to a magnetizing force such as the magnetic field created when current is passed through the wire surrounding a soft magnetic core. Soft ferromagnetic materials are generally associated with electrical circuits where they are used to amplify the flux generated by the electric currents. These materials can be used in alternating current (AC) as well as direct current (DC) electrical circuits.

The global soft magnetic material industry is a mature industry. However, a new energy paradigm, consisting of greater reliance on renewable energy sources and increased concern for energy efficiency in the total energy life-cycle, has accelerated research into energy-related technologies. New improved materials with higher energy efficiency have been demonstrated for amorphous and nanocrystalline soft magnetic materials. While amorphous steel has been used extensively as the core material for transformers and motors, the emerging nanocrystalline core material has even higher efficiency and will see much higher growth in the future.

The key players are Hitachi, TDK, Magnetics, AT&M, CSC, DMEGC, VACUUMSCHMELZE, TDG, POCO Magnetic, Delta Magnets Group, Fastron, Zhixin Electric, Zhaojing Incorporated, Qingdao Yunlu, Foshan Catech, Acme Electronics, Ferroxcube, Nanjing New Conda, Haining Lianfeng Magnet, JPMF Guangdong, KaiYuan Magnetism, ZheJiang NBTM KeDa, Samwha Electronics, Toshiba Materials, Huzhou Careful Magnetism and so on.

