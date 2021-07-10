In this report, the Global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-soy-protein-isolate-and-rapeseed-protein-isolate-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019



Soy protein isolate is the soy protein with the highest content of protein. It is made from defatted soy meal by removing most of the fats and carbohydrates, yielding a product with 90 percent protein. Therefore, soy protein isolate has a very neutral flavor compared to other soy products. Because most of the carbohydrates are removed, the intake of soy protein isolate does not cause flatulence. Pure soy protein isolate is difficult to find in stores and is mainly used by the food industry and less by consumers. Maybe you can find it in health stores or in the pharmacy section of the supermarket. It is mainly found combined with other food ingredients; for example, soy protein shake powder is a mixture of soy protein isolate with flavors, minerals and vitamins.

Soy protein isolate downstream is wide; the major fields are meat products, dairy products, flour products, beverage, etc. In recent years, these industries have developed rapidly. Increasing demand for food ingredient is expected to drive the demand for the soy protein isolate market. As regions such as North America, China, Asia Pacific (Ex China) and Europe are food ingredient driven regions, the demand for soy protein isolates is high in these areas.

The industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economy indexes and leaders’ prefer. In addition, there are export tax rebate rate with 13% in China. What’s more, more and more people pay attention to rising healthy food, especially in developed regions that have a fast economic growth, the need of soy protein isolate will increase with the global economic recovery.

The global Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate market is valued at 62 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Soy Protein Isolate and Rapeseed Protein Isolate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solae Company (Danisco, Dupont)

ADM

CHS

FUJIOIL

Yuwang Group

Shansong Biological Products

Wonderful Industrial Group

Gushen Biological Tech

Scents Holdings

Sinoglory Health Food

Goldensea

Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food

Albumen

DeTianLi Food

World Food Processing

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Emulsion Type

Gelation Type

Injection Type

Dispersion Type

Others

Segment by Application

Meat products

Dairy products

Flour products

Beverage

Other

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-soy-protein-isolate-and-rapeseed-protein-isolate-competitive-market-share-andamp;-forecast-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com