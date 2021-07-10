Global Special Steel Industry Depth Survey 2019
In this report, the Global Special Steel Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Special Steel Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
We can change the organizational structure of the steel by adding one or several alloy elements into carbon steel. And the steel can have a variety of special performance.
Special steel refers to steel produced using special techniques, with special characteristics and special purposes. Categorized by shape, special steel includes bar steel, plates, strip steel, tube steel and wire steel.
First, for industry structure analysis, the Special Steel industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 17.25% of the revenue market. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Special Steel industry.
Second, the sales of Special Steel increased from 191857 K MT in 2012 to 202530 K MT in 2016 with an average growth rate of 1.38%.
Third, Asia-Pacific occupied 62.11% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 16.92% and 12.99% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
The global Special Steel market is valued at 208500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 254000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Special Steel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Special Steel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Structural Steel
Tool Steel and Die Steel
Stainless Steel
Others
Segment by Application
Automobile Industry
Machine Manufacturing
Petrochemicals & Energy Industry
