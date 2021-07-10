In this report, the Global Steel Cord Conveyor Belt Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Steel Cord Conveyor Belt Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the Steel Cord Conveyor Belt market. It is a rubber conveyor belt whose carcass is composed of a single plane of steel cables. It is composed of a core of plastic, rope, cover and side glue composition.

Steel cord conveyor belts are widely used in high strength, long distance and heavy load transportation of materials, and they are also used in high strength and short distance transportation of materials on special occasions.

This report mainly covers the Common type, Anti-tear type, High Temperature type and other product type.

Over the years, the Japan steel cord conveyor belt industry has witnessed remarkable growth. And it is forecasted that the market will continue to grow at a speed 3%-4% in the following decade. The major drivers for the market include the development of port, mining industry, cement Industry and metallurgical and steel industry.

The global Steel Cord Conveyor Belt market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Steel Cord Conveyor Belt volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Steel Cord Conveyor Belt market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bridgestone

Bando

Yokohama

Mitsuboshi

DRB

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Common Type

Anti-tear Type

High Temperature Type

Others

Segment by Application

Port

Mining Industry

Cement Industry

Metallurgical and Steel

Others

