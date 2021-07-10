In this report, the Global Super Tough Nylon Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Super Tough Nylon Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Super tough nylon is an impact modified crystalline thermoplastic polyamide resin. The defining super tough nylon characteristic is superior resistance to repeated impact loads. This material maintains good tensile strength, chemical resistance, stiffness and flexural memory. They are for injection molding and extrusion and they offer outstanding impact resistance over a wide temperature and humidity range and high productivity.

There are few manufactures in the global. In global market, the production of super tough nylon increases from 2100 MT in 2011 to 2605 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.39%. In 2016, the global super tough nylon market is led by Europe, capturing about 34% of global super tough nylon production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.12% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of super tough nylon are concentrated in DuPont, BASF, Ensinger, Unitika, Toray and Mitsubishi. DuPont is the world leader, holding 35.21% production market share in 2016. Zytel® ST801 is the DuPont’s Registered Trademark.

Europe was the largest regional market for super tough nylon, with consumption exceeding 720 MT in 2016. In addition, global consumption value is also expected to witness fastest growth, at an estimated CAGR of 2.96% from 2011 to 2016.

The global Super Tough Nylon market is valued at 11 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 15 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Super Tough Nylon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Super Tough Nylon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

BASF

Ensinger

Unitika

Toray

Mitsubishi

Jiemingrui

Hanbang

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Super Tough Nylon 6

Super Tough Nylon 66

Segment by Application

Automobile Parts

Electrical & Electronics

Mechanical Parts

Others

