Global Supercapacitor Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019
In this report, the Global Supercapacitor Market Insight and Professional Survey Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
A supercapacitor is a high-capacity capacitor with capacitance values much higher than other capacitors (but lower voltage limits) that bridge the gap between electrolytic capacitors and rechargeable batteries.
Supercapacitors are used in applications requiring many rapid discharge cycles rather than long term compact energy storage: within cars, buses, trains, cranes and elevators, where they are used for regenerative braking, short-term energy storage or burst-mode power delivery.
The global Supercapacitor market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Supercapacitor volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Maxwell
Panasonic
Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology
LS Mtron
Nippon Chemi-Con
AVX
ELNA
Supreme Power Solutions
KEMET
Samwha
Jianghai Capacitor
Man Yue Technology Holdings Limited (Samxon)
Ioxus
Jinzhou Kaimei Power
Beijing HCC Energy
Skeleton Technologies
VINATech
Cornell Dubilier Electronics, Inc.
Yunasko
Shanghai Aowei Technology
Shandong Goldencell Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.
CAP-XX
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Double layer capacitors
Pseudocapacitors
Hybrid capacitors
Composite Hybrids
Asymmetric Hybrids
Battery-type Hybrids
Segment by Application
Laptop
Audio system
Camera
Solar Watch
Smoke Detector
Power Backup
Engine
UPS
Buses
EV/HEV
