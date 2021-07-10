In this report, the Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Synthetic Leather is a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

The market is very fragmented. Several leading players are adopting the strategy of competitive pricing to gain a better foothold in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Hornschuch, Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nassimi, Willow Tex, Nilco, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anli Group, Hexin Group, Fujian Tianshou and Shuangxiang Group. In recent years, a growing number of players are increasingly focusing on developing novel products, in order to gain a competitive edge over others.

One trend in the market is focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather. The need for sustainability is impelling the various stakeholders, such as customers, manufacturers, and the governments, to implement the production and adoption of bio-based products. Almost 9-11% of all the chemical-based products have their raw materials sourced from renewable sources, thus, making them more environment-friendly.

One challenge in the market is harmful environmental effects of PVC processing. PU and PVC are the most common materials that are used to make synthetic leather. Among these two materials, PVC is preferred more as it is much cheaper than PU in earlier years. However, in recent times, the use of PVC is being reduced as it releases dioxins, which are hazardous chemicals. Another factor is the use of plasticizers known as phthalates. PVC, in the original form, is a very rigid substance and plasticizers must be added to make it more flexible and malleable.

The global Synthetic Leather For Furniture market is valued at 7130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Leather For Furniture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Leather For Furniture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Hornschuch

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Nassimi

Willow Tex

Nilco

Anli Group

Hexin Group

Fujian Tianshou

Shuangxiang Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

PVC Leather

PU Leather

Others

Segment by Application

Household

Commercial Use

