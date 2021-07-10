In this report, the Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Temperature and humidity transmitter is designed for monitoring critical climate in industrial processes.

Because of the demand from energy capacity expansion, new project commissioning and demand for industrial automation to increase productivity, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest growth in the temperature transmitter market.

This report focuses on Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Temperature Transmitter and Humidity Transmitter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emerson Electric

ABB

Endress+Hauser

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Wika Alexander Wiegand

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Schneider Electric

Vaisala

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Sensing Type

Resistance Temperature Detector

Thermocouple

Universal

Multichannel

by Mounting Type

DIN-Rail

Head

Field

by Communication Protocol

HART and Wireless HART

Foundation Fieldbus

Profibus

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Water & Wastewater

Pulp & Paper

Metal & Mining

Chemical

Power

Pharmaceutical

Others

