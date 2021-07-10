In this report, the Global Terminal Block Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Terminal Block Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A terminal block is a screw-type electrical connector where the wires are clamped down to the metal part by a screw.

The market for PCB terminal blocks is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics.

The global Terminal Block market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Terminal Block volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Terminal Block market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Phoenix Contact

Weidmüller Interface

Wago Kontakttechnik

Wieland Electric

ABB

Rockwell Automation

Weco Electrical Connectors

Eaton

Molex

Metz Connect

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

by Type

Barriers

Sectional Terminal Blocks

PCB Mount Terminal Blocks

Power Blocks

Others

by Connection Technologies

Spring Clamp Terminal Blocks

Screw-Type Terminal Blocks

Insulation Displacement Connection

Push-in Type Terminal Blocks

Special Connections

by Structure and Function Types

Single-Feed Through Terminal Block

Dual-Level Terminal Blocks

Three-Level Blocks

Ground Circuit Terminals

Disconnect/Knife-Disconnect/Switch Terminal Blocks

Fuse Terminal Blocks

Thermocouple Blocks

I/O Blocks

Sensor-Specific Terminal Blocks

Segment by Application

Business Equipment

HVAC

Power Supplies

Industry Controls

Instruments

Telecom Equipment

Transportation

Others

