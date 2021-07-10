Global Terminal Block Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Terminal Block Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Terminal Block Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A terminal block is a screw-type electrical connector where the wires are clamped down to the metal part by a screw.
The market for PCB terminal blocks is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years owing to the increasing demand for consumer electronics.
The global Terminal Block market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Terminal Block volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Terminal Block market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Phoenix Contact
Weidmüller Interface
Wago Kontakttechnik
Wieland Electric
ABB
Rockwell Automation
Weco Electrical Connectors
Eaton
Molex
Metz Connect
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
by Type
Barriers
Sectional Terminal Blocks
PCB Mount Terminal Blocks
Power Blocks
Others
by Connection Technologies
Spring Clamp Terminal Blocks
Screw-Type Terminal Blocks
Insulation Displacement Connection
Push-in Type Terminal Blocks
Special Connections
by Structure and Function Types
Single-Feed Through Terminal Block
Dual-Level Terminal Blocks
Three-Level Blocks
Ground Circuit Terminals
Disconnect/Knife-Disconnect/Switch Terminal Blocks
Fuse Terminal Blocks
Thermocouple Blocks
I/O Blocks
Sensor-Specific Terminal Blocks
Segment by Application
Business Equipment
HVAC
Power Supplies
Industry Controls
Instruments
Telecom Equipment
Transportation
Others
