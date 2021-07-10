In this report, the Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Regional Outlook 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Thermal Barrier Coatings Regional Outlook 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Thermal barrier coatings (TBC) are highly advanced materials systems usually applied to metallic surfaces, such as on gas turbine or aero-engine parts, operating at elevated temperatures, as a form of exhaust heat management. TBCs are characterised by their very low thermal conductivity, the coating bearing a large temperature gradient when exposed to heat flow. The most commonly applied TBC material is yttria stabilized zirconia (YSZ).

This resulted in increased demand for aero-engines and turbines, which further resulted in increased demand for the product. This is expected to be a key trend in the industry during the projected years. Growing adopting of the product in defense and marine application is also expected to propel growth within next years.

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market segment of Thermal Barrier Coatings, with a consumption market share nearly 33.21% in 2016, followed by Europe with a consumption market share nearly 31.29% in 2016. Asia is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period in the industry, especially China, which has great market potential in the future with a consumption market share nearly 9.57% in 2016.

Thermal Barrier Coatings used in industry including Aerospace, Automotive, Military and Power, etc. Report data showed that 33.84% of the Thermal Barrier Coatings market demand in Aerospace in 2016, which dominated the Thermal Barrier Coatings market.

The global Thermal Barrier Coatings market is valued at 10300 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermal Barrier Coatings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermal Barrier Coatings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Praxair Surface Technologies

Oerlikon Group

Bodycote plc

H.C. Starck GmbH

Cincinnati Thermal Spray, Inc.

Precision Coatings, Inc.

A&A Coatings

ASB Industries Inc.

Flame Spray Coating Co.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Service

Coatings Materials

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Automotive

Military

Power

Other

