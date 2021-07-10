In this report, the Global Transparent Ceramics Market Sizes 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Transparent Ceramics Market Sizes 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Transparent ceramics, a new class of advanced functional materials, find diverse applications in strategic and civilian sectors owing to its unique combination of mechanical and transmission properties. Technological advancements in ceramic powder synthesis, shaping and sintering have made it possible to tailor the microstructural, mechanical and optical property relationships in case of advanced transparent ceramic materials. Transparent ceramic materials are classified broadly as visible, mid wave and long wave infrared regions. The transparent ceramic systems, which are explored currently, include ALON Transparent Ceramics, Sapphire Transparent Ceramics, Yttria Transparent Ceramics, Spinel Transparent Ceramics, YAG transparent ceramics and so on.

Transparent ceramics are proving to be a promising alternative to traditional glass technologies and single-crystal technologies in various diverse application fields such as high-energy radiation detection, infrared domes, lasers, optical fibers, and armors.

U.S. was the largest market for transparent ceramics market globally, with a share exceeding 58% in 2016. Growing use of the product owing to its superior characteristics has been fueling growth of the market in this region.

A critical factor for growth in Asia region is availability of raw materials at lower prices coupled with the presence of large number of suppliers and producers. China is anticipated to lead growth of the Asia Pacific market over the next six years.

The global Transparent Ceramics market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Transparent Ceramics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transparent Ceramics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CoorsTek

CeramTec ETEC

Surmet Corporation

II-VI Optical Systems

Konoshima Chemicals

CeraNova

Bright Crystals Technology

Shanghai SICCAS

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

ALON Transparent Ceramics

Sapphire Transparent Ceramics

Yttria Transparent Ceramics

Spinel Transparent Ceramics

YAG Transparent Ceramics

Other

Segment by Application

Transparent Armor

Domes and Windows

Sensors & Instrumentation

Other (Lighting, Lens, etc)

