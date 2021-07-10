In this report, the Global Triethyl Phosphate Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Triethyl Phosphate Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Triethyl phosphate is a colorless, corrosive liquid. It is the triester of ethanol and phosphoric acid and can be called “phosphoric acid, triethyl ester”. Primary customer uses for triethyl phosphate are as an industrial catalyst (e.g., in the manufacture of ketene) and as a flame retarder. Triethyl phosphate is also used in small amounts as a solvent or industrial intermediate for the production of pesticides and other chemicals.

In terms of revenue, the global Triethyl Phosphate market was valued 85.39 million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 96.72 million USD by 2022. In terms of volume, the production of Triethyl Phosphate was about 28958 MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 35123 MT by 2022.

China is the dominate producer of Triethyl Phosphate, the production was 19844 MT in 2016, accounting for about 68.53% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 18.47%. While with the increasingly stringent requirements on environmental protection, local governments are required to close down some triethyl phosphate producers whose annual production capacity is small or whose product quality is not up to standard.

The industry concentration of Triethyl Phosphate is relatively high. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. Leading players in Triethyl Phosphate industry are Eastman, Lanxess, Ningguo Long Day Chemical, Jilin Yonglin, Hongzheng Chemical, etc. Ningguo Long Day Chemical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 21.09% in 2016.

The global Triethyl Phosphate market is valued at 87 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Triethyl Phosphate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Eastman

Lanxess

Ningguo Long Day Chemical

Jilin Yonglin

Hongzheng Chemical

Donghu Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Industrial Grade

Superior Grade

Segment by Application

Chemical Catalyst

Flame Retardant

Organic Solvent

Pesticide Intermediates

Others

