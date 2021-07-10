In this report, the Global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is an rganofluorine compound with the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor similar to vinegar, but stronger in acidity. Since it was discovered in 1922, trifluoroacetic acid has proved to be a significant chemical with very distinctive properties. TFA is widely used in organic chemistry for various purposes.

Trifluoroacetic acid is a wildly used intermediate for pharmaceutical and pesticide. One of the raw materials is hydrofluoric acid. So, the price of hydrofluoric acid has a major impact on that of trifluoroacetic acid. Also equipment used in factory must be taked anti-fluoro measures.

Trifluoroacetic acid is mainly produced in China, North America, Europe and India. Companies in Chinese started lately in producing TFA. In 2016, China is a leading region which produced 10882 MT TFA. Europe is the second largest production region with production amount of 8041 MT.

The global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Solvay

Halocarbon

SRF

Sinochem

Bluestar

Shandong Xingfu

Zhenfu New Materials

Nantong Baokai

Anhui Jinao

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)

99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)

Other

Segment by Application

Medical Intermediates

Pesticide Intermediates

Others

