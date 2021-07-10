Global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Industry Professional 2019
In this report, the Global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Industry Professional 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) Industry Professional 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Trifluoroacetic acid (TFA) is an rganofluorine compound with the chemical formula CF3CO2H. It is a colorless liquid with a sharp odor similar to vinegar, but stronger in acidity. Since it was discovered in 1922, trifluoroacetic acid has proved to be a significant chemical with very distinctive properties. TFA is widely used in organic chemistry for various purposes.
Trifluoroacetic acid is a wildly used intermediate for pharmaceutical and pesticide. One of the raw materials is hydrofluoric acid. So, the price of hydrofluoric acid has a major impact on that of trifluoroacetic acid. Also equipment used in factory must be taked anti-fluoro measures.
Trifluoroacetic acid is mainly produced in China, North America, Europe and India. Companies in Chinese started lately in producing TFA. In 2016, China is a leading region which produced 10882 MT TFA. Europe is the second largest production region with production amount of 8041 MT.
The global Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA) market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2019-2025.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Solvay
Halocarbon
SRF
Sinochem
Bluestar
Shandong Xingfu
Zhenfu New Materials
Nantong Baokai
Anhui Jinao
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
99.5% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)
99.9% Trifluoroacetic Acid (TFA)
Other
Segment by Application
Medical Intermediates
Pesticide Intermediates
Others
