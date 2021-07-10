In this report, the Global Valve Bag Industry Depth Survey 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Valve Bag Industry Depth Survey 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Valve sacks also known as valve bags are designed for high speed filling on spout packers and are usually used to hold granular products from fine powders such as cement, through to plastic polymers, crumb rubber and granular foodstuffs such as sugar. Valve sacks are available made from paper, extruded plastic (LDPE), raffia or woven polypropylene etc. This report focus on the valve bags from 20 to 100 pounds.

Valve bag market concentration is low, and a large number of low-priced products will rely on imports. The report only provides 10 typical enterprises, and most companies brands name are the name of the enterprise itself. Mondi as the largest supplier of valves in the Americas, the market share of only 3.90% in 2016. With the continuous upgrading of the competitiveness of enterprises, dominating enterprises have an obvious advantage in access to market resources. With the accelerating of mergers and acquisitions, the growing of the industry concentration is the trend in the future.

Valve bag as a wide bag type, mainly used in building materials, cement, food, animal food, chemical and other fields. Valve bags are suitable for assembly line automatic filling. After filling the stacking is neatly and packing the highest volume rate. In addition, the stimulations of the state to the real estate as well as the environmental policy requirements, the valve bags have the trend to replace other type bags in these key applications. Conservative forecast data is based on the actual situation to make the forecast to the next few years. Optimistic forecast data take into account the factors that the state strengthens policy to stimulate the potential demand for the market.

The global Valve Bag market is valued at 5730 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7540 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Valve Bag volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Valve Bag market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mondi

Coveris

Hood Packaging

El Dorado Packaging

Langston Companies

Smurfit Kappa Group

Alliance

Balcan

Bag Supply Company

Bulldog Bag Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Paper-based Valve Bag

PE-based Valve Bag

Others

Segment by Application

Cement and Building Materials

Annimal Feed

Food

Chemicals

Others (Agricultural, Minerals etc.)

