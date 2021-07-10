In this report, the Global Valve Regulated Lead Acid Batteries(VRLA battery) Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Valve Regulated Lead Acid Batteries(VRLA battery) Market Report, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Lead-acid batteries are designed to maximize current paths and lower the internal resistance. These batteries can be serviceable or maintenance-free and have maximum usable power. The design of flooded lead-acid batteries eliminates the need for high specific gravity electrolyte to provide an extended. runtime.

Forklifts have become the ideal choice for indoor operations in various sectors, such as automotive industries, iron and steel plants, food and beverages, and radioactive waste handling. As a result, the recent years have witnessed an exponential increase in the market share of electric forklifts. Since valve regulated rechargeable batteries offer high resilience even in difficult environmental conditions involving dirt, chemicals, and vibrations, they have become the ideal choice for use in forklifts. This market study report considers this increasing demand for forklifts as one of the major factors that will augment the growth of the valve regulated lead-acid (VRLA) rechargeable battery market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

C&D Technologies

Coslight Technology

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

Leoch International Technology

Saft

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

200Ah

20～200Ah

Below 20Ah

Segment by Application

Electricity

Post And Telecommunications

Automotive

