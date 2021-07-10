Global Vascular Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Industry Market Research Report 2019
In this report, the Global Vascular Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Industry Market Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Vascular Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Industry Market Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Minimally invasive instruments used in vascular surgery, the instruments can be generally divided into following types: Scissor, Forceps, Needle Holders, scalpels, Hooks, Vessel Clips.
The classification of Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments includes Scissors, Forceps, Needle Holders, Scalpels and Other, and the proportion of Scissors in 2016 is about 23.72%, and the proportion is stable from 2012 to 2016..
Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments are widely used in Government Hospitals, Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics and other Institutes. The most proportion of Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments used in Government Hospitals, and the revenue in 2016 is 79.26 M USD.
North America is the largest supplier of Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments, with a production market share nearly 32.37% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments, enjoying production market share nearly 29.60% in 2016.
The global Vascular Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Vascular Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vascular Surgery Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
B Braun
BD
Edwards
Synovis Micro
Pfm medical
KLS Martin
Delacroix-Chevalier
Mercian
Life Systems Medical
Boss Instruments
ASSI
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Scissors
Forceps
Needle Holders
Scalpels
Others
Segment by Application
Government Hospitals
Private Hospitals and Surgical Clinics
Academic and Research Institutes
