Global Vegetable Parchment Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Vegetable parchment (paper) is made by passing a waterleaf (an unsized paper like blotters) made of pulp fibers into sulfuric acid. The sulfuric acid hydrolyses and solubilises the main natural organic polymer, cellulose, present in the pulp wood fibers. The paper web is then washed in water, which stops the hydrolysis of the cellulose and causes a kind of cellulose coating to form on the waterleaf. The final paper is dried. This coating is a natural non-porous cement that gives to the vegetable parchment paper its resistance to grease and its semi-translucency. Vegetable parchment is used in textile, food packaging, baking, technical laminates etc.

On the basis of type, the vegetable parchment market is segmented into plain vegetable parchment and siliconized genuine vegetable parchment. The siliconized genuine vegetable parchment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market in 2015.

End-users, included in this market are packing, printed matter, textile, other industry. The packing application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2015.

Based on regions, the global vegetable parchment market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, India, and the Rest of the World (ROW). Europe is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

The global Vegetable Parchment market is valued at 650 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 850 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vegetable Parchment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vegetable Parchment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Ahlstrom

Corex Group

Pudumjee Group

BRANOpac

Taian Baichuan Paper

Tanco

Dispapali

Scan Holdings

McNairn Packaging

AMOL Group

Tianming Paper

The Foodwrap Co

Morvel Poly Films

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Plain Vegetable Parchment

Siliconized Genuine Vegetable Parchment

Segment by Application

Packing

Printed Matter

Textile

Other

