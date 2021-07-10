Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-visible-light-communication-professional-analysis-report-2019
Visible Light Communication (VLC) is an emerging technology that uses visible light (which lies between 400 and 800 THz of electromagnetic spectrum) as a communication medium. VLC technology uses Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) from a variety of sources such as indoor and outdoor lighting, monitors, illuminated signs, toys, televisions and other consumer electronics devices for communication purpose. Communication/data transfer is achieved through switching on and off of LEDs in wide range of applications.
According to the report, one driver in market is availability of greater bandwidth. With an enhanced lighting technology, VLC will offer a much greater bandwidth. The illumination LEDs that are currently in use are designed to be of low bandwidth, as they are supposed to deliver a constant illumination at high power. Nevertheless, the sector is moving toward RGB, where each individual channel has a higher bandwidth. One can also add several different colors to multiplex that is over different channels. For instance, laser LEDs are incorporated in BMW i8 headlights to have a very long range communication, and these have even higher bandwidths.The bandwidth frequency spectrum offered by visible light is larger than that offered by RF bandwidth. VLC bandwidth ranges from 400 THz to 800 THz, and RF frequency offers a bandwidth range from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.
The global Visible Light Communication market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Visible Light Communication volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Visible Light Communication market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
FSONA Networks
GE
LightPointe Communications
LVX System
Nakagawa Laboratories
Oledcomm
Outstanding Technology
Koninklijke Philips
PureLiFi
Avago Technologies
Axrtek
ByteLight
Casio
IBSENtelecom
Lightbee
Luciom
Panasonic
Plaintree Systems
Renesas Electronics
Supreme Architecture
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Up to 1Mb/s
Above 1Mb/s
Segment by Application
Retail Indoor Positioning
Underwater Communication
Hospitality
Automotive And Transport
Connected Devices
In-Flight Communication/Infotainment
Light Based Internet
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-visible-light-communication-professional-analysis-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Visible Light Communication Professional Analysis Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com