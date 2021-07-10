Global Wireless Chipset Market Share and Growth 2019
The wireless chipset is an internal piece of hardware located inside a wireless communication device. Devices like wireless adapters and external video adapters use wireless chipsets. A wireless chipset is an internal hardware that allows a device to connect to another wireless-enabled device. They are also known as wireless Internet cards or LAN cards.
The advancement of technology and launch of new frequency bands in emerging economies are anticipated to drive the wireless chipset market growth. Moreover, complex embedded systems resulting in rising manufacturing cost along with rapidly evolving technological demand are anticipated to make a challenge to the wireless chipset market growth. In addition to this, lack of infrastructure and technical complexities interjecting service and connectivity are also anticipated to reduce the wireless chipset market. Smartphone proliferation is further anticipated to drive the mobile LTE chipsets market growth in the semiconductor industry, concreting the way for swift penetration of LTE technology across consumer electronics.
The global Wireless Chipset market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Wireless Chipset volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wireless Chipset market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Altair Semiconductor
Amimon
Atmel
Broadcom
Freescale Semiconductor
Gainspan
Gct Semicondutor
Greenpeak Technologies
Intel
Marvell Technology
Qualcomm
Sequans
Silicon Image
Texas Instruments
Wilocity
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Internal Cards
External Cards
Segment by Application
Consumer Electronics
Automation
