Growth of the Global IoT Monetization Market to be Propelled by Increasing Cloud Adoption in Industries by CAGR of 54% during 2019- 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “IoT Monetization Market Outlook: Industry Insights & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2027″ which includes some prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The IoT monetization solutions provide efficient operational and economic solutions to the organization on the back of their ability to monitor, analyze and manage revenue generating operations in a cost effective manner. The IoT monetization market is anticipated to witness significant opportunities and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 54% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. This growth can be attributed to increase in high speed internet connectivity, along with rise in the adoption of connected devices around the globe.

Geographically, the global IoT monetization market is segmented by five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa, out of which, the market in North America is expected to hold major share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of major key players and increased rate of research and development activities in the region. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is predicted to expand with highest growth rate owing to increased adoption of IoT and the presence of emerging economies of countries like India and China.

Growing Technological Advancements

Increasing rate of technological advancements and adoption of cloud platform across various industries and smart city projects on the back of integrated IoT and its applications are providing lucrative growth opportunities in the global IoT monetization market. Moreover, growing government initiatives to promote digitalization in order to generate value-producing opportunities is predicted to boost the growth of IoT monetization market during the forecast period.

However, the challenges faced by different organizations on account of increasing incidences of data breaches might restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the IoT monetization market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Amdocs DOX,+1.11%, ARIA SYSTEMS, INC., Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO, +1.75%, Ericsson (sto:ERIC-B), IBM IBM, +0.94%, General Electric CoGE, -2.63%, Google GOOGL, +0.68%, Oracle ORCL, +0.49%, Gemalto NV (otcmkts:GTOMY), SAP SE (etr:SAP) and Samsung (krx:005930).

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Global IoT Monetization Market Outlook 2027”, analyses the overall IoT monetization industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global IoT monetization market in the near future.

