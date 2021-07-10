Healthcare Information Exchange Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Healthcare Information Exchange is the electronic mobilisation of healthcare data of the various stakeholders which include patients, hospitals, labs, pharmacists, healthcare providers within a defined geographic area to facilitate easy and quick exchange of information between them.

Apt sharing of patient dataand at the time of point of care, avoids readmissions,helps in effective decision making,reduces medication errors, avoids cost and time of duplicate testing and improve diagnosis rate. Healthcare information exchange consists of clinical data from providers, cost data from payers and providers, and public health data. The technology provides better standards of patient care in addition to reduced expenses associated with manual printing of document, time and efforts involved in recovering patient reports and in person mailing of patient records.

Download free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064961





Market Dynamics

The increases focus of government initiatives to provide funds and various other federal incentive programs are leading to rapid adoption of HIE. For example, in the USA, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) is dedicated to provide funds for adoption of HIE systems. Also, the increased awareness about the use HIE due to the efforts of various government and non-profit organisations, high costs of the current information exchange system, increased need to access patient information easily and quickly, and the need to reduce costs in unnecessary test are he potential drivers of this market.

However, exorbitant initial and set up costs, complexity of systems along with concerns for security and transparency of data and low and slow return on investments are some of the factors which pose as a roadblock to the development of the Healthcare Information exchange market. In addition to this interoperability issues and corporation between Electronic Health Record vendors are also a problem to the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The Healthcare Information Exchange market is segmented on the basis of type, implementation model, setup type, solution, end user, application,and region. The detailed segmentation is given below:

On the basis of Type

Query-Based Exchange

Directed Exchange

Consumer-Mediated Exchange

On the basis of Implementation Model

Federated Healthcare Information Exchange

Centralized Healthcare Information Exchange

HybridHealthcare Information Exchange

Among this the hybrid model is considered as the potential market contributor as it is a combination of both the other two types: federated and centralised.

On the basis of Setup Type

Public Healthcare Information Exchange

Private Healthcare Information Exchange

Among this the private segment dominates the market due to stable flow of funds and a defined business model.

On the basis of Solution

Platform-Centric Solutions

Messaging-Centric Solutions

Portal-Centric Solutions

Others [ personal health records (PHR), clinical data management (CDM)]

Portal centric is the largest market contributor among the solutions and is expected to grow at a steady rate even in the future.

On the basis of End User

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Various government initiatives for improved healthcare and reduced cost for healthcare services are making the providers as the largest end users in this market segmentation.

On the basis of Application

Web-Portal Development

Workflow Management

Secure Messaging

Internal Interfacing

On the basis of Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions:north America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. North America is the leading shareholder in the global market owing to the base of the majority of companies in USA, boost to Electronic Health Record(EHR), federal mandates of thee USA government, supportive and effective reimbursement policies. Canada is increasing the healthcare quality especially digital healthcare which contributes to the market in the region. Also, the increasing number of Accountable Care organisations(ACO’s) as the users of this technology is also a factor in the largest market share in North America. This is followed by Europe.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to show the highest growth in the market of double digit CAGR majorly due to the various policies and initiatives adopted and directed by the governments in Asian Pacific countries of India, Japan and South Korea. Also, the increasing population base with high levels of disposable incomes and rising awareness about HIE, large investments by major key players and presence of outsourced HIE service providers are contributing to the forecasted growth in Asia Pacific.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Healthcare Information Exchange and determine its future are: eClinicalWorks(USA), Siemens AG, Orion HealthInc., (NewZealand), Medicity, Inc., Care Evolution, Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens AG, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cerner Corporation(USA), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Relay Health Corporation (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC (U.S.), Infor, Inc. (U.S.), Optum, Inc. (U.S.), Epic Corporation Inc. (U.S.).

Report Highlights

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Healthcare Information Exchange market segments

Healthcare Information Exchange market drivers, restraints and opportunities

Healthcare Information Exchange market size and forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply and demand value chain

Healthcare Information Exchange market current trends

Competition and major companies

Technology and R&D status

Porters five force analysis

Strategic and critical success factor analysis of key players

The regional analysis of Healthcare Information Exchange market includes:

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-healthcare-information-exchange-market/10064961





Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

About Us



Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us



Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609