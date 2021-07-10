HVAC equipment Market Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends 2017-2026 | Key Players include Honeywell International Inc., Uponor Corp, Danfoss AS, Carrier Corporation, Emerson Electric Company

Overview of HVAC equipment Market

According to Publisher, the Global Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Equipment market is accounted for $156.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $325.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Cutting edge technology to meet consumer perceived value and climate variations are some factors impacting the market growth. However, high expenditure of energy is hindering the market growth.

HVAC (Air Conditioning, Ventilation and Heating) equipment are used across residential, industrial, and commercial buildings to control air temperature, fresh air intake, humidity and quality of the air around. In modern structures, HVAC frameworks assume a vital job in keeping up a perfect situation by expelling smell and sullied particles present noticeable all around, in this manner keeping the working conditions solid.

Honeywell International Inc., Uponor Corp, Danfoss AS, Carrier Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, LG Corporation, Electrolux AB, Lennox International Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Haier Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd. and United Technologies Corporation.

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Heating Equipment Covered:

– Heat Pumps

– Boilers

– Furnace

– Unitary Heaters

– Space Heaters

– Other Heating Equipments

Cooling Equipment Covered:

– Chillers

– Coolers

– Air Conditioning Equipment

– Cooling Towers

– Other Cooling Equipments

Ventilation equipment Covered:

– Ventilation Fans

– Air filters

– Air Purifiers

– Dehumidifiers

– Humidifiers

– Air Filtration

– Air Purifiers

– Draft Inducers

– Duct Fans

Component Covered:

– Coils

– Transducers

– Actuators

– Radiators

– Condenser

– Compressor

– Other Component

End User Covered:

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Residential

– Automotive

– Other End Users

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global HVAC equipment Market, By Type Global HVAC equipment Market, By Application Global HVAC equipment Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

