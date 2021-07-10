Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2019-2023 | FADEL, Vistex, Klopotek, Filmtrack, IBM, Lecorpio, Capgemini, Oracle

Intellectual property rights and royalty management software offers content companies with tools required by the organization to identify their patents, trade secrets, employee know-how and valuable assets. The software instructs the large and small enterprises about the IP rights and royalties enabling them to arrange for license fees, in the form of royalty and aids in profit share arrangements.

Some of the key players of Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market:

FADEL, Vistex, Klopotek, Filmtrack, IBM, Dependable Solutions, Anaqua, Lecorpio, Ipfolio, Capgemini, Oracle

The research report on Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Intellectual Property Rights & Royalty Management Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud/Hosted

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail & Consumer Goods

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Government

Publishing

Education

Manufacturing

Others

