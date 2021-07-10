ISO Shipping Container Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global ISO Shipping Container Market Analysis

The global ISO shipping container market is predicted to have a favorable growth at a stellar 5.60% CAGR over the estimated years (2017-2023). Containers are basically of two types- non-standard shipping containers and standard containers also called ISO or intermodal containers. The ISO containers are utilized for transporting freight and can be used for transporting freight over one mode; rail and ship or truck and rail. No wonder it is also known as intermodal containers. These containers are available in various types. The dry ISO container is used for general transportation. It is box type container that is totally enclosed. The thermal or insulated ISO containers are utilized for transporting frozen and chilled goods. It is also utilized for products that are temperature sensitive. Such containers come with insulated walls. The reefer or refrigerated ISO containers are utilized when steady temperature should be maintained at the time of shipping. It is akin to insulated containers yet comes with refrigeration units. The flat rack and platform is utilized for transporting heavy machinery. It does not have any side walls yet has end bulkheads. These flat rack containers are collapsible and are open sided with end bulkheads which can be folded after the rack is empty. An open rack container is utilized for transporting hard, tall or heavy load cargo as well as bulk material namely grain and coal. Such box type containers have no top and thus can be loaded either from the end or top of the container.

There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the ISO shipping container market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing use of shipping containers in seaborne trades, burgeoning need of commodities, expanding industrial base especially in China, expanding seaborne trade, rising disposal income, increase in population, ability to move in railroad, trucking and ocean infrastructure and intermodal capacity of the shipping container.

Industry News

April 2019 – Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd is all set to expand the capacity of the Bintulu International Container Terminal for coping with the growing need as it has already made a double-digit growth especially in container throughput for the last three consecutive years.

Market Segmentation

MRFR report provides an extensive segmental analysis of the ISO shipping container market on the basis of type and application.

Based on type, it is segmented into high cube refrigerated container, refrigerated container, high cube dry container and standard dry container. Of these, standard dry container will have the largest share in the market over the estimated years.

Based on application, the ISO shipping container market is segmented into industrial transport, consumer goods transport and food transport. Of these, food transport will dominate the market over the estimated years.

Regional Analysis

By region, the ISO shipping container market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across North America, Rest of the World, Europe and Asia Pacific. The APAC region led by China will stay at the fore in the ISO shipping container market over the estimate years owing to rapid industrialization in China coupled with supportive policies especially for international trade. Europe is also a strong market. Numerous regulatory authorities are effectively working to strengthen the capacity of export across various industries that is propelling the ISO shipping container market in this region.

