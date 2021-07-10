Lactose Free Dairy Products Market Research Report, Size, Value Share, Industry Predicts Impressive Growth by 2023

Market Highlights

Lactose intolerance is a major concern for the health and wellness of consumer which is majorly driving the growth of lactose-free dairy products market. Lactose-free dairy products are produced from animal milk by removing the milk sugar lactose from them. Few of the symptoms of lactose intolerance are Bloating, Intestinal Gas, DIARRHEA and Nausea. Lactose intolerant people are highly dependent on lactose-free products since they cannot digest usual dairy products thereby missing on essential proteins and minerals. Consumption of milk is essential for human body due to its functional ingredients such as calcium and vitamin d which make bones stronger as well as beneficial for the heart. Manufacturers remove lactose from the milk, but the functional ingredients remain intact and this reason drives the market.

The lactose-free dairy products market is steadily growing since lactose intolerant consumers rely on these products for the benefits of dairy products. Lactose intolerant consumers try to seek the proteins and minerals that is not available to them from conventional dairy products due to their intolerance towards lactose. Manufacturers are building up a stronger and innovative product portfolio by spending more on R&D. The lactose-free dairy products market has been segmented by type where milk is the dominant type. Milk has been contributing the maximum market share for lactose-free dairy product due to the numerous nutritional benefits present in milk. Conventional category holds for the maximum share in the lactose-free dairy products market.

In terms of packaging type, tubs hold the majority share due to advantages like light weight leading to easy transportation by the manufacturers. The fastest growing packaging type is cartons since it holds for a lot of benefits like longer shelf life, environment friendly, easy transportation, and least possibility of adulteration. The market for lactose-free dairy products is thus gaining huge demand due to improving quality and product variations.

Top Key Players

Some of the key players in the global Lactose Free Dairy Products Market are

Green Valley Creamery (U.S.),

McNeil Nutritionals,

LLC (U.S.),

Valio International (Lithuania),

Alpro, Ltd. (U.K),

Arla Foods (Denmark),

DSM N.V. (Netherlands),

Cabot Creamery Cooperative, Inc. (U.S.),

Saputo Inc. (U.S.),

The Danone Company Inc. (France)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Regional Analysis

Rising lactose intolerant population in North America, especially in the U.S. has dominated the lactose-free dairy products market. Rising lactose intolerant population has led to the growth of this region in lactose-free dairy products market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with countries such as China which is witnessing an increasing incidences of lactose intolerance. It is expected that increasing market awareness will boost the growth of the lactose-free dairy products market in this region for the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global lactose-free dairy products market has been segmented into type, category, packaging type, and distribution channel.

The market on the basis of type has been segmented into milk, milk powder, yoghurt, ice cream, butter & cheese, whey, and others.

The market on the basis of category has been segmented into organic and conventional.

The market, by packaging type, has been segmented into bottles, carton, tubs, and others.

The market, by distribution channel, has been segmented into store based and non-store based.