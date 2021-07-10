LED Chip and Packaging Market In-Depth Analysis 2027 – AVA Technology, Cree, Dowa Electronics Materials, Epistar, Lumileds Holding B. V and Nichia

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

The LED chip is a core element of LED, which consist of two parts P-type & N-type semiconductor. The primary material of LED chip is Monocrystalline. The function of an LED chip is to convert the electrical energy into light. LED packaging protects the chips and improves its luminescence. Growing demand for high power grade LED luminescent is fueling the Led chip and packaging market. Also growing investments in infrastructure is also fueling the market growth.

The LED chip & packaging market is catalyzed with the significant demand for LED is from display panel manufacturers, smart lighting solutions providers. Rise in governmental initiative towards R&D to provide energy efficient lighting solutions is also driving the market. On the other hand, shortage of Metal-Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD) tool, lower price of competing technologies are hindering the market growth. However, a growing number of applications, increasing demand from the horticulture industry are creating opportunities for the LED chip & packaging market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. AVA Technology, Inc.

2. Cree, Inc

3. Dowa Electronics Materials Co Ltd

4. Epistar Corporation

5. Lumileds Holding B. V

6. Nichia Corporation

7. Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

8. Semileds Corporation

9. Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd

10. Stanley Electric Co. Ltd

The global LED chip & packaging market is segmented on the basis of LED chip type, LED package type and application. Based on LED chip type, the market is segmented as blue LED chips, red LED chips, green LED chips, and others. On the basis of the LED package type the market is segmented into SMD, COB, CSP, and others. Based on application the market is segmented as general lighting, automotive lighting, backlighting, and others.

The LED Chip and Packaging Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

