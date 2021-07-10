Lutein Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth by 2027 – Key Player Allied Biotech Corporation, BASF SE, DDW The Color House and Dohler

Increasing demand for lutein in the food and beverage industry as a natural colorant is driving the need for lutein market. Furthermore, growth in pork, poultry, and aquaculture industries is also projected to influence the lutein market significantly in the upcoming period. Moreover, rising demand for eye healthcare supplements across the globe is expected to have a robust impact in the lutein market. Raising awareness about the medicinal applications of lutein is anticipated to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

Latest Market Study on “Lutein Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Form (Powder and Crystalline, Oil Suspension, Beadlet, Emulsion); Source (Natural, Synthetic); Application (Food, Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Other Applications); Production Process (Chemical Synthesis, Extraction From Botanical Material, Fermentation, Algae Route) and Geography”, the report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Leading players of the Lutein Market profiled in the report include-

1.Allied Biotech Corporation

2.BASF SE

3.Chr. Hansen A/S

4.DDW The Color House

5.Dohler

6.East India Distilleries Parry Limited

7.Kemin Industries

8.OmniActive Health Technologies

9.Piveg, Inc.

10.Zhejiang Medicine Co., Ltd

Lutein is known as a carotenoid vitamin. It is an antioxidant belonging to a group called carotenoids. It makes the bright yellow, red, and orange colors in fruits, vegetables, and other plants. It is found in high amounts in leafy greens and orange-yellow vegetables as well as dietary supplements. Foods that are rich in lutein include zucchini, spinach, orange pepper, corn, kale, orange juice, grapes, kiwi fruit, broccoli, and squash. Lutein is vital for maintaining eye health and decreasing the risk of macular degeneration and cataracts.

The global lutein market is segmented on the basis of form, source, production process and application. Based on form, the market is segmented into powder & crystalline, oil suspension, beadlet, and emulsion. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into natural, and synthetic. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food, beverages, dietary supplements, animal feed, and other applications. On the basis of the production process the market is segmented into chemical synthesis, extraction from botanical material, fermentation, and algae route.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Lutein market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

