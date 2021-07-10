Luxury Hotel Market Became a Highly Profitable Industry: Revenue Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2022

Global luxury hotel market was valued at $15,535 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $20,442 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2022. The business hotels segment accounted for around 42% of the total market revenue in 2015.The market for luxury hotel has grown significantly in the past few years due to rise in the number of business travelers globally. Change in customer preference and upgradation in the services provided by hoteliers further boost the demand for luxury stays.However, premium price charged by such hotels restrains the market growth.

The Report Segments The Global Luxury Hotel Market On The Basis Of Type And Geography. Based On Type, The Market Is Classified Into Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, And Others. Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (France Germany, Italy, Spain, Uk, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, Australia, Japan, India, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Latin America, Middle East, And Africa).

Business hotels segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to huge consumer base, which includes business travelers, tour groups, and small conference groups. In 2015, North America and Europe collectively accounted for around two-thirds of the total luxury hotel market size, and are expected to continue to dominate the market due to increase in number of tourists and travelers.

Major Key Players Operating In The Market Are Four Seasons Holdings Inc., Intercontinental Hotels Group, Marriott International Inc., Hyatt Corporation., Itc Hotels Limited, Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd., Jumeirah International Llc, The Indian Hotel Companies Limited, And Others.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The Report Provides Quantitative As Well As Qualitative Analysis About The Current Trend And Opportunities During The Forecasted Period.

Region Wise Distribution Of Luxury Hotels Is Analyzed In The Report.

The Report Also Explains About The Various Drivers, Restraints, And Opportunity Of The Global Luxury Hotel Market.

Porter’s Five Force Model Examines Various Suppliers Involved In The Market.

In-Depth Analysis About Various Luxury Hotels Is Provided In The Report.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Luxury Hotel Market by Type

Chapter 5 Luxury Hotel Market By Geography

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

