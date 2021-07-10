Mainframe Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Key Players – CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation

Mainframes are high-performance computers that possess capabilities to process billions of calculations and transactions in real-time. The mainframe comes with large memory (RAM) and processors and is considered critical to commercial databases and applications which require high scalability, reliability, compatibility, and security. Various applications such as processing of bank and credit card transactions, retail purchases, blockchains, airline reservations, and others use mainframes to run high-volume transactions in milliseconds and also protect sensitive data at the same time.

Increase in demand for high-performance computing, growing IoT landscape, rising number of large data sets and significant adoption of the mainframe as a service are some major factors, which drive the growth of the mainframe market. However, high costs and lack of mainframe skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth of the mainframe market. Furthermore, the rise in trend of on-going modernization of mainframes and technological innovations such as integration of blockchain in mainframe is expected to present major opportunities for the growth of the mainframe market during the forecast period.

The global mainframe market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, it is divided into Z systems, GS series, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, government & public sector, retail, travel & transportation, manufacturing, and others. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market including BMC Software, Inc., CA Technologies, Compuware Corporation, Dell EMC, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL, Hewlett-Packard, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Unisys Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. For instance, the partnership between IBM and CA Technologies on the cloud, IBM’s Cloud Managed Services on systems is expected to attract customers towards its product offerings.

