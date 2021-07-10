Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2017-2023

Metal and Metal Manufactured Products Market was valued at $710,531 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $866,605 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2023. Metal is an essential and reusable resource with luster, high thermal & electrical conductivity, density, and possesses the ability to be deformed under pressure without splitting. It is broadly classified into two major segments, ferrous metals and nonferrous metals.

Ferrous metals majorly consist of iron and various types of steel chiefly employed in the construction and automobile industries. Nonferrous metals include aluminum, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and tin, which are usually employed in making of castings, alloys, forgings, wires, cables, extrusions, and pipes. The metal and metal manufactured products sector is a key market for any economy as it serve a wide range of industries including automotive, aviation, electrical & electronics, healthcare, energy & power, personal care, construction & building, coinage, ornaments, and others.

The increase in demand from various end-use sectors, such as aviation, healthcare, electrical & electronics, energy & power, infrastructure, personal care, and others majorly drives the global metal & metal manufactured products market. Furthermore, rise in demand for metals & metal manufactured products in the automotive industry and on-going technological advancements are some other factors that boost the market expansion. However, fluctuation in raw material prices and presence of substitutes are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Moreover, growth in market for metals in emerging economies coupled with large-scale use of recycled metal & related products are projected to provide great opportunities for the market.

The report segments the global metal & metal manufactured products market based on metal type, product, and geography. By metal type, the market is categorized into aluminum, beryllium, bismuth, cadmium, cerium, chromium, cobalt, gold, indium, iron, lead, lithium, magnesium, manganese, mercury, and molybdenum. On the basis of metal manufactured product type, it is fragmented into wires & cables, jewelry & ornaments, electrical & electronics, bars, sheets, rolls, pipe fixture & fittings, pipes, molded components, rebar, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Metal & Metal Manufactured Products consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Metal & Metal Manufactured Products manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Metal & Metal Manufactured Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Size

2.2 Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Sales by Product

4.2 Global Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Revenue by Product

4.3 Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Metal & Metal Manufactured Products industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

