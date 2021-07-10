Metal & Metal Ores Market Report with Key Vendors, Driver, Challenges & Trends, Vendor Landscape Analysis & Forecast 2017 to 2023

Metal and Metal Ores Market is projected to reach at $10,649,885 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 0.2% from 2017 to 2023. Metal is an important resource with properties such as high thermal & electrical conductivity, density, and possesses the ability to be deformed under pressure without splitting. The metals are of two major types-ferrous metals and nonferrous metals. Ferrous metals majorly comprise of iron and numerous types of steel primarily used in the building and construction, aviation and automobile industries. Nonferrous metals include zinc, lead, aluminum, copper, nickel, and tin that are used in the making of alloys, castings, wires, cables, forgings, extrusions, and pipes.

Increase in demand for metals from various end-use industries such as building and construction, aerospace, and automotive. Further, ease of extraction of ores from the mines also predominantly drives the market. The cost of production is less if the extraction of the ore is easier, which indicates high profitability. However, the major restraint in the growth of the global metal and metal ores market is the government instability. Political uncertainty creates risk for the uninterrupted supply of ores. In addition, the adverse taxation and royalty clauses levied by certain governments is also expected to hamper the growth of global metal and metal ores market during the forecast period.

The report segments the global metal & metal manufactured products market based on metal type and region. By metal type, the market is categorized into aluminum, beryllium, bismuth, cadmium, cerium, chromium, cobalt, gold, indium, iron, lead, lithium, magnesium, manganese, mercury, and molybdenum. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific occupied the major market with nearly half of the share in 2016 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 0.8% during the forecast period. This is due to the rapid industrialization and urbanization in several developing countries of the region resulting in substantial investments in infrastructure activities. Similarly, Europe is another region with significant growth rate, which accounted for nearly one-fifth market share in 2016.

Major Types of Metal & Metal Ores covered are:

Aluminum

Beryllium

Bismuth

Cadmium

Cerium

Chromium

Cobalt

Gold

Indium

Iron

Lead

Lithium

Magnesium

Manganese

Mercury

Molybdenum

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Metal & Metal Ores consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Metal & Metal Ores market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Metal & Metal Ores manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Metal & Metal Ores with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metal & Metal Ores Market Size

2.2 Metal & Metal Ores Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metal & Metal Ores Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Metal & Metal Ores Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metal & Metal Ores Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metal & Metal Ores Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Metal & Metal Ores Sales by Product

4.2 Global Metal & Metal Ores Revenue by Product

4.3 Metal & Metal Ores Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Metal & Metal Ores Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Metal & Metal Ores industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

