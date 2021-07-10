Mexican Insulated Panels Market Exploring Future Growth 2017-2022 and Key Players – Frigocel Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Ternium, Metecno, Danica, Marcegaglia SpA, Unypanel SA de CV

Mexican Insulated Panels Market for prefabricated covers was valued at $3,505 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $5,207 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.71% from 2017 to 2022.

Insulated panels are prefabricated insulating structures used in both residential and commercial buildings. Implementation of insulated panels in construction of buildings has led to development of greener and reliable buildings, as they are energy efficient, cost-effective, and structurally strong. These panels are made by sandwiching an insulated foam between two skin materials. The most common type of insulated foam used in insulated panels is polyurethane and polystyrene foam.

The foam insulating material should possess features such as moisture resistant, fire retardant, low density, and chemically inert insulating. Moreover, cold rooms and refrigerator vehicle bodies are the most common applications of insulated panels. Use of insulating panels in buildings offers better energy management, improved durability, economical, faster construction, fire resistant, and acoustical & vibration control.

Major Key Players of the Mexican Insulated Panels Market are:

Frigocel Mexicana, S.A. de C.V., Ternium, Metecno, Danica, Marcegaglia SpA, Unypanel SA de CV, Fanosa, S.A. de C.V., Thermopanel, Isocindu S.A. de C.V., and Kingspan Group plc.

The major factors that drive the Mexican insulated panels market include rapid urbanization and globalization worldwide. In addition, increase in demand for refrigerated vehicles and cold storage containers, utilized for shipping food, accelerates the demand for insulated panels in the Mexican region. However, vulnerability to pest and susceptibility to moisture restrict the market growth. The eco-friendly nature of insulating panels is expected to present a major opportunity for market growth.

Major Types of Mexican Insulated Panels covered are:

Polyurethane Foam

Polystyrene

Others

Major Applications of Mexican Insulated Panels covered are:

Construction

Malls

Warehouses

Schools

Cold Storage

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Mexican Insulated Panels consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Mexican Insulated Panels market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Mexican Insulated Panels manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Mexican Insulated Panels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mexican Insulated Panels Market Size

2.2 Mexican Insulated Panels Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mexican Insulated Panels Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mexican Insulated Panels Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mexican Insulated Panels Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mexican Insulated Panels Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mexican Insulated Panels Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mexican Insulated Panels Revenue by Product

4.3 Mexican Insulated Panels Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mexican Insulated Panels Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Mexican Insulated Panels industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

