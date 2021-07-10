Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Size Grows exponentially with Toshiba Corporation, Intuit, Square, VeriFone Systems, PayPal Holdings, First Data Corporation, Hewlett – Packard Development Company, Oracle Corporation, PAX Technology, iZettle AB

The report gives detail analysis of the “Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market” structure along with forecast, market size & share, different segments and developing trends of the industry.

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) is a tablet or smartphone enabled device which performs the function of electronic point of sale. mPOS helps the service and sales industry in conducting financial transactions thus improving customer experience.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solution, technology, vertical and five major geographical regions. Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand of NFC based sales due to the advent of NFC smartphones and tablets.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000474/

The reports cover key developments in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Toshiba Corporation

Intuit Inc.

Square Inc.

VeriFone Systems Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

First Data Corporation

Hewlett – Packard Development Company

Oracle Corporation

PAX Technology Ltd.

iZettle AB

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market in these regions.

Place a Purchase Order to Buy a Complete Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000474/

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS )market

To analyze and forecast the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market on the basis of solution, technology, and vertical.

To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub – segmented across respective major countries.

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

To profiles key Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

533, 5th Floor, Amanora Chambers,

Amanora Township, East Block,

Kharadi Road, Hadapsar, Pune-411028

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]