Natural Gas Vehicle Market Growth with Competitive Strategies, Emerging Technologies and Top Players- AB Volvo, Agility Fuel Solutions, American Honda Motor, CNH Industrial, Cummins Westport, General Motors, Navistar, PACCAR

The natural gas vehicles are vehicles that use compressed or liquefied natural gas as fuel. Increasing government support favoring the adoption of these vehicles is stimulating the demand for these vehicles. Technological advancements in the production and handling of natural gas are complementing the growth of the natural gas vehicle market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the largest market with the adoption of natural gas vehicles in India, Pakistan, and China.

The natural gas vehicle market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the fuel cost efficiency of these vehicles over petroleum-based fuels and environmental concerns. Moreover, increasing government regulations and initiatives are further encouraging the growth of the natural gas vehicle market. However, slow growth infrastructure and associated high cost may restrict the natural gas vehicle market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, growing applications of natural gas is likely to provide opportunities for the natural gas vehicle market in the coming years.

The prominent players in the Natural Gas Vehicle Market include: AB Volvo, Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, American Honda Motor Company, CNH Industrial N.V., Cummins Westport, General Motors, Navistar Inc., PACCAR Inc., The Ford Motor Company, Volkswagen AG

The market players from natural gas vehicle market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for natural gas vehicle in the global market.

The global natural gas vehicle market is segmented on the basis of fuel type, application, and vehicle type. Based on fuel type, the market is segmented as compressed natural gas and liquefied natural gas. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as on road and off road. The market on the basis of the vehicle type is classified as passenger vehicles, light and commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global natural gas vehicle market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The natural gas vehicle market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

