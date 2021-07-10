New study: Automotive Camera Market to 2026 Insights Shared in a Detailed Report – Key Player Robert Bosch, Aptiv, Magna, Continental, Autoliv, Intel (Mobileye), Valeo, Clarion, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec

Overview of Automotive Camera Market

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Camera Market is accounted for $6.28 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.94 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2017 to 2026. Factors such as rising demand for luxury vehicles and demand for safety measures are driving the market growth. However, high cost of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is restricting the market growth. Some of the factors such as supportive government policies and growing trend of installing ADAS in passenger cars are creating opportunities for the market growth in the future.

Automotive camera is a camera installed at front side, rear side, or inside a vehicle for safety purposes. Camera modules contain image sensors that are coupled with electronics components in a vehicle. Automotive camera and camera module help in prevention of collisions, provides enhanced driving experience, and records driver’s inclination. The benefit of automotive cameras is assistance in blind spot detection, nap prevention, airbag control, lane & border detection, and parking.

Top Key Players in Automotive Camera Market:

Robert Bosch, Aptiv, Magna, Continental, Autoliv, Intel (Mobileye), Valeo, Clarion, Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec, Ficosa, AEI, Denso, Omnivision Technologies, Ambarella, Hitachi, Kyocera Corporation, Stonkam, Samsung Electro Mechanics, Flir Systems and Gentex Corporation.

Automotive Camera Market Key Segments include:

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Technologies Covered:

– Infrared Camera

– Digital Camera

– Thermal Camera

– Level 1 (Advanced Driving Assist Systems-ADAS)

– Level 2 (Partial Automation)

– Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

– Level 4 (High Automation)

– Level 5 (Full Automation)

Sales Channels Covered:

– OEM

– After Market

View Types Covered:

– Multi Camera System

– Single View System

– Forward-View Cameras

– Side-View Cameras

– Rear View Cameras

– Interior-View Cameras

– Corner-View Cameras

Vehicle Type and Class Covered:

– Commercial Vehicles

– Passenger Cars

Electric Vehicle Types Covered:

– Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS)

– Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS)

– Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Types Covered:

– Direct View

– Monocular

– Drive Camera

– Sensing Camera

– Around View

– Stereo

– Infrared

Applications Covered:

– Adas

– Park Assist System

– Blind Spot Detection

– Driver Monitoring System

– Night Vision System

– Drowsiness

– Lane Departure Warning

– Adaptive Cruise Control

– Pedestrian Detection

– Road Sign Recognition

– Drive Recorders

– 360? Surround View

– Distance

– AFS

– LDWS

– Parking Surround View

– Other Applications

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global Automotive Camera Market, By Type Global Automotive Camera Market, By Application Global Automotive Camera Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

