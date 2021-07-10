Over-the-top (OTT) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Key Players – Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook, Telestra, Rakuten

Over-the-top services refer to movies and TV shows that are delivered directly to digital users and it does not require cable or satellite television subscription. Over-the-top (OTT) content can be directly downloaded and viewed on the user’s demand. This type of content includes movies and TV services and is delivered directly over the Internet to connected devices such as PC, tablet, smartphone, and console. Presently, over-the-top services are at a relatively nascent stage and are widely accepted as a trending technology across the globe. The over-the-top market is projected to witness innovative and advance transformation, which enables the customers to access everything they want at a single space.

The global Over-the-top (OTT) market size was valued at $97.43 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $332.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The smartphone segment dominated the overall over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of smartphones to stream over-the-top services and growth in the potential market for larger screen smartphones in developing economies. Also, the segment is expected to witness a high growth rate in the upcoming years due to the advent of affordable Android-based smartphones, which have democratized online gaming and brought gameplay to millions of smartphone users.

The media & entertainment industry dominated the over-the-top market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to the rise in numbers of digital-video consumers. This is expected to increase the demand for Over-the-top (OTT) services in the media & entertainment industry. However, the IT & telecom industry is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Over-the-top (OTT) market forecast period due to the growth of over-the-top services in telecommunication industries for video calling, voice, and messaging services.

North America dominated the overall Over-the-top (OTT) market share in 2017, as the region is equipped with high broadband access as well as a number of services, which have already moved on to providing several videos in HD and 4K. Also, new services such as AT&T, ESPN, Turner Sports, and Crown Family Media Networks experienced strong traction in the U.S., which fuels the growth of the market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as telecommunication providers offer Over-the-top (OTT) services with their data plans, which fuels the growth of the market.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and Over-the-top (OTT) market trends. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis of the Over-the-top (OTT) industry to understand the impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, the threat of new entrants, the threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on the Over-the-top (OTT) market growth.

The global OTT market is segmented based on component, deployment mode, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end-user, and region. Based on the component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. Based on the deployment mode, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Based on device type, the market is classified into smart devices, laptops, desktops and tablets, gaming consoles, and set-top box. Content-type segment includes video, audio/VoIP, games, communication, and others. Based on the revenue model, the OTT market is segmented into subscription, advertisement, transactional, and hybrid. Based on industry vertical, it is categorized into media & entertainment, education & training, health & fitness, sports & live events, IT & telecom, E-commerce, BFSI, government, and others. Based on the region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global over-the-top industry include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Netflix, Hulu, LLC, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook, Telestra, Rakuten Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

