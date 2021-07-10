Paint Pigments Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Paint Pigments Trends & Forecasts by 2023

Paint Pigments Market Research Report, By Forms (Liquid and Powder), by Mixture (Solvent, Binder and Pigment), By Application (Residential Coating, Architectural Products, Industrial Coatings (Automotive, Consumer Products, and Aerospace), Specialty Coatings and Others) – Forecast To 2022

Top Key Players:

The key players for this market include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Nippon Kayaku Company, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Sensient Technologies, Synthesia, Shanghai Road Dyestuffs & Chemicals, Evonik Degussa, Ei Dupont De Nemours, Dic Corporation and others.

Market Drivers:

The market is majorly driven by the increase usage of its application industries such as residential coating, architectural products, and industrial coatings, specialty coatings and others. Industrial coating is bifurcated into automotive, consumer products, aerospace. As per analysis, the global paint & coating market is boosting the overall market which in turn has created a platform for paint pigment manufacturers to cover the overall market.

Seeking this kind of opportunities, there will be an ample scope for the domestic as well as international players to introduce new product launch and opportunities for the new entrants. Due to its properties such as cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others are boosting this industry.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing as well as the largest market by covering approximately 38% of the total market size, where China’s contribution to the overall market has created several opportunities to the local as well as global players. North America would be the second largest market in terms of value and volume.

Scope of the report:

The scope of the study categorizes the paint pigment market as form, mixture and application. On the basis of form the market is segmented into liquid and powder. On the basis of mixture, it is segmented into Solvent, Binder and Pigment. On the basis of application, it is segmented into residential coating, architectural products, industrial coatings (automotive, consumer products, aerospace), Specialty coatings and others.

Regional Analysis:

Market Research Analysis:

It is expected that the market will growth rate at a CAGR of approximately 4.8% during the forecast period. The current challenge for the market is the unavailability of skilled labor, labor safety and fluctuating material costs. The growing population and urbanization in the emerging economies with increasing need for infrastructure in the region is driving the market of paint pigment over the next five years, especially in APAC. The residential coating is estimated to be the leading application segment

Market Highlights:

Over the past few years, the global market has seen a remarkable growth in demand of paint pigment market, owing to this, it has been estimated that the global market will grow a higher growth rate at the end of forecasted period. As per the market analysis, factors which have created boom in the global paint pigment market are cost effectiveness, consistency and unique shades, good stability to solvents, non-toxic and others as well.

Target Audiences:

Manufactures of end-use industry

Raw material Suppliers

Aftermarket suppliers

Research Institute / Education Institute

Potential Investors

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Additional Information:

Regulatory Landscape

Pricing Analysis

Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis:

Geographical analysis across 20 countries

Company Information:

Profiling of 10 key market players

In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

Table Of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Mega Trends

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s 5 Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat Of Substitute

5.1.5 Segment Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global Paint Pigments Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Size (Sub Segments)

6.2.1 Liquid

6.2.2 Powder

7 Global Paint Pigments Market, By Mixture

7.1 Introduction