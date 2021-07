Policy Management in Telecom Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Policy Management in Telecom Market, By Component (Solution, Service), By Network Type (Fixed, Mobile), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

LM Ericsson Telephone Company is one of the prominent telecom company that is offering varied solutions related to policy management in telecom sector. Such as mobile financial services, 5G network architecture and other telecom services.

The regional analysis of policy management in telecom market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region accounts for highest market share in policy management in telecom market owing to presence of major players in the region. The region consists of major telecom solution providers, advance network infrastructure and adoption of high advanced technologies are significant factors boosting the market in the region. Countries such as US and Canada contributes large amount of revenue in the policy management in telecom market in the region. Asia‐Pacific region is expected to be growing at the highest CAGR in the policy management in telecom market. Owing to the increasing subscribers and growing data traffic in the region, growing smartphone users and rise in digitization is one of the significant factors boosting market in the region.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4537

The policy management in telecom market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment, and organization size and network type. The component segment includes software and service. The service segment includes managed service and professional service. Managed Services can be defined as active supervision of an information technology asset or object, by a third party known as a MSP, on behalf of the end-user. The operative distinction that sets apart a managed service program is the proactive delivery of their service, as compared to reactive IT services, which have been around for decades. The key drivers contributing to the growth of the managed services are rise in digital information, the need to secure it, increasing trend of bring your own devices, flexibility to match custom requirements, continuous upsurge in dependency over heterogeneous networks, and persistent rise in the complexity of technological solutions.

The segmentation on the basis of deployment includes cloud and on-premise. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enables enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to managing and coordinating business activities and helps in increasing the overall business productivity.

The Policy Management in Telecom Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 1,606.95 Million by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the policy management in telecom market are – LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Sweden), Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (China), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Amdocs Limited (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Astea International Inc. (U.S.), Comarch Sa. (Poland), Wipro Limited (India), Intracom Telecom (Greece), Genpact (U.S.) and others.

Segments:

Policy management in telecom market for segment on the basis of component, network type, deployment and organization size.

Policy Management in Telecom market by Component:

By Solution

By Service

Professional services

Managed services

Policy Management in Telecom market by Network Type:

Fixed

Mobile

Policy Management in Telecom market by Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

Policy Management in Telecom market by Organization Size:

Small And Medium Organization

Large Organization

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/policy-management-telecom-market-4537

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET, BY NETWORK TYPE

TABLE 3 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 4 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 5 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET, BY REGION

Continued……..

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH COMPONENT

FIGURE 2 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET: BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET: BY NETWORK TYPE (%)

FIGURE 4 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 5 POLICY MANAGEMENT IN TELECOM MARKET: BY ORGANIZATION SIZE (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]