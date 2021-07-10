Precision Medical Market 2019 to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 with Top Key Players- Almac Group, Lilly, Intomics, Novartis, Abbott and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Precision Medical Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Precision Medical Market
Precision medicine (PM) is a medical model that proposes the customization of healthcare, with medical decisions, treatments, practices, or products being tailored to the individual patient. In this model, diagnostic testing is often employed for selecting appropriate and optimal therapies based on the context of a patient’s genetic content or other molecular or cellular analysis. Tools employed in precision medicine can include molecular diagnostics, imaging, and analytics.
This report focuses on the global Precision Medical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Precision Medical development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Almac Group
Lilly
Intomics
Novartis
Abbott
Quest Diagnostics
GE Healthcar
Biomerieux
Amgen
Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4344202-global-precision-medical-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Biomarker-based Tests
Next Gene Sequencing
Precise Imaging
Market segment by Application, split into
Cardiovascular
Neurology
Gastroenterology
Infectious Diseases
Oncology
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Precision Medical status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Precision Medical development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4344202-global-precision-medical-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)