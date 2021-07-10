Smart Harvest Market Technological Innovation, Business Growth and Top Key Players like Energid Technologies, Harvest Automation, Panasonic, Robert Bosch, Smart Harvest, etc

The harvest is the time when the farmers reap the crop what they have sown. It is the time of year when vegetables are ripe and ready to be gathered. Smart harvest refers to the uses of various smart devices in the agricultural field that increases the production and thus reduce the overall loss. Smart harvest involves the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), GPS, cloud machine learning, satellite imagery and advanced analytics in the agricultural sector.

Smart Harvest Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Abundant Robotics, Inc., AGROBOT, Avl Motion B.V., Deere & Company, Dogtooth Technologies, Energid Technologies Corporation., Harvest Automation, Inc, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Smart Harvest Ltd.

Increasing profitability in farming through the implementation of advanced technologies is driving the demand for smart harvest market. Furthermore, growing labor issues in the agricultural field due to higher costs and availability is also projected to influence the smart harvest market significantly.

The “Global Smart Harvest Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart harvest industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis.

This report studies Smart Harvest in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

Smart Harvest Market Segment by Crop Type: Vegetables, Fruits.

Smart Harvest Market Segment by Site of operation: On-field, Greenhouses, Indoor farming.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component: Hardware, Software.

