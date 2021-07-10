Smart Lighting Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 17.1% During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2025

The Global Smart Lighting market accounted for US$ 10.55 Bn in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 51.05 Bn in 2025.

The key factors driving the smart lighting market include growing awareness towards energy conservation, the long life span of LEDs and OLEDs, the rising popularity of wireless technology coupled with changing lifestyle, and decreasing price of LED lighting. At present, light is considered to consume approximately 20% of electricity production and 5% of CO2 emissions globally. At the same time, traditional lighting is accounted for the majority of electricity production in comparison to the latest LED lighting technology. Philips Lighting, subsidiary of Koninklijke Phillips NV has committed to becoming carbon neutral in the next few years. Philips is popular for making sustainable innovation for a healthier globe. Philips a global leader in lighting and smart lighting markets. In the recent past, Philips has received several projects for smart lighting, thereby promoting the adoption of smart lighting solutions worldwide.

An exclusive Smart Lighting Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Smart Lighting Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Smart Lighting Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Leading Smart Lighting Market Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

Honeywell International Inc.

Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Company Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Legrand SA

General Electric Company

Osram Licht AG

Vision

Worldwide Smart Lighting Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Smart Lighting Market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Smart Lighting Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Smart Lighting Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Smart Lighting Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Smart Lighting Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Smart Lighting Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

