Software as a Service (SaaS) Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 18.6% During the Forecast Period 2016 – 2025

The global SaaS market accounted for US$ 31.57 Bn in the year 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 172.20 Bn in the year 2025.

Adoptions of SaaS is expected to accelerate exponentially in the coming few years due to retail, hospitality, financial, technology and communications and healthcare industry verticals’ inclination towards transforming their legacy IT structures completely into a SaaS-based structure. Many SME’s and large scale industries in the above verticals have adopted SaaS-based solutions owing to the advantages it offers and are significantly contributing to SaaS market. Offering services at cheaper rates drive SME’s to adopt these solutions while providing redundancies and data privacy with less time to market the product are the reasons behind the large scale adoptions of SaaS-based solutions by large industries in all verticals are driving the SaaS market.

An exclusive Software as a Service (SaaS) Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Leading Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Players:

Google, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

com, Inc.

com, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Workday, Inc.

ADP, LLC

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Worldwide Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Software as a Service (SaaS) Market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Air Cargo players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Software as a Service (SaaS) Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Software as a Service (SaaS) Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, key Software as a Service (SaaS) Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

