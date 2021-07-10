Solar Vehicle Market Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecasts by 2027 – BYD Company, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor

New Intelligence Report on “Solar Vehicle Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

A solar vehicle is an electric vehicle usually run on only power from the sun, although some models will supplement that power using a battery, or use solar panels to recharge batteries or run auxiliary systems for a car that mainly uses battery power. The photovoltaic (PV) cells contained in solar panels convert the sun’s energy directly into electric energy.

The solar vehicle market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as favorable government policies and subsidies, heavy investments from automakers in EVs, growing concern about environmental pollution and increased vehicle range per charge boosts the growth of this market. However, lack of standardization is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

BYD Company Ltd

Continental AG

Daimler AG

Ford Motor Company

Schaeffler AG

Tesla

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Volkswagen

Volvo Car

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The exclusive report on Solar Vehicle Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a universal view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across global regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information of the market backed by the primary interview of KOLs and SME’s. This model negates any drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used is used to estimate the Solar Vehicle Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global solar vehicle market is segmented on the basis of component, industry trends, charging infrastructure type, vehicle type, and charging station type. Based on component type the market is segmented as Ev battery cells & packs, on-board charger, infotainment system and instrument Cluster. Based on industry trends the market is segmented as electric taxi, robo-taxi, and light solar vehicle, battery swapping and electric autonomous vehicles. On the basis of the charging infrastructure type the market is segmented as normal charge, CCS, chademo and tesla Supercharger. Based on the vehicle type the market is segmented as passenger cars and commercial vehicles. On the basis of charging station type the market is segmented as normal, super and inductive charging.

This market research report administers a broad view of the Solar Vehicle Market on a Global basis, presenting a forecast and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. It covers an illustrative study with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Additionally, it demonstrates the future aspects and portrays a sketch of the key players involved in the Solar Vehicle Market growth in terms of revenue.

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Solar Vehicle Market.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

• Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

• Key factors driving the Solar Vehicle Market.

• Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Solar Vehicle Market.

• Challenges to market growth.

• Key vendors of Solar Vehicle Market.

• Detailed SWOT analysis.

• Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Solar Vehicle Market.

• Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

• Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

• PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

