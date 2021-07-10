Specialty Hospitals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% and worth to be US$ 509.10 Million during the forecast period 2018-2027

This market research report provides a big picture on “Specialty Hospitals Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Specialty Hospitals Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Specialty hospitals offer centrally operated services for medical treatment, which requires skill and specific subsystem of technology. For many years, children’s hospitals, psychiatric hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, eye and ear hospitals, arthritis hospitals and others exist in different forms. Recently, specialty hospitals focus on cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and women’s health.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Specialty Hospitals market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare Inc, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System LLC, Belhoul Speciality Hospital, Advanced Specialty Hospitals, HCA Management Services L.P, TH Medica, Community Health Systems Inc., Universal Health Services Inc., Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

Diabetes among geriatric population is a growing public health burden worldwide. It is a major cause morbidity and mortality in ageing population that later largely attributable to various chronic complications. Ageing population is poised to become one of the most significant transformation with a heavy impact on the social and economic level across the globe. These population is growing exponentially worldwide. According to a report of United Nation (2017), there were approximately 962 million people aged 60 or over across the globe in 2017 and was projected to reach to 425 million by 2050.

Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2018, cancer was the second leading cause of death across the globe, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Furthermore, the American Cancer Society estimated that in 2018, 1,735,350 new cancer cases were diagnosed. Cardiology specialty hospitals treat several heart conditions that helps in relieving and controlling the symptoms. According to Emory Healthcare in 2018, around 5 million people in America suffer from congestive heart failure (CHF).

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cancer Hospitals

Cardiac Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

By Application

ENT Hospitals

Neurological Hospitals

Orthopedic Hospitals

Others

The global specialty hospitals market by type was led by cardiac hospitals segment. In 2018, the insulin pens segment held a largest market share of 23.2% of the specialty hospitals market, by type. The cardiac hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027, due to rising prevalence of cancer cases across the globe.

Geographically, the global market fragmented across several regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East on the basis of different business verticals. In the era of developing and developed countries Specialty Hospitals Market are holding the highest share. A clear picture of these market has been provided by presenting the market with distinctive info graphics.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period. North American market is driven by the factors such as, increasing focus to reduce waiting time in hospitals in the region.

Expansions and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global specialty hospitals industry. Few of the expansions and agreements made by the players in the market are listed below:

2019: In January, 2018, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Anthem Blue Cross signed a new multi -year agreement.

2016: In March, 2016, Memorial Sloan Kettering launched Teen and Young Adult (TYA) Programs to offer special services for people. Moreover, MSK opened a lounge, especially for this teen and adult age group.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Specialty Hospitals Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

